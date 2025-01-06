Every ninth hryvnia of the Budget-2024 came from personal income tax and military duty - Ministry of Finance

In 2024, the general fund of the state budget received almost UAH 2.2 trillion, of which every ninth hryvnia came from personal income tax and military duty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the State Treasury Service, in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2,177 billion - the statement said.

It is noted that among the payments controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the following main revenues were received:

⦁ UAH 466.1 billion - value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

⦁ UAH 271.1 billion - corporate income tax;

⦁ UAH 268.3 billion - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which UAH 425.5 billion was collected and UAH 157.2 billion was refunded;

⦁ UAH 234.1 billion - personal income tax and military duty;

⦁ UAH 210.4 billion - excise tax;

⦁ UAH 69.3 billion - dividends and part of net profit;

⦁ UAH 47.9 billion in import and export duties;

⦁ UAH 47.7 billion - rent for subsoil use.

The Ministry of Finance informs that the State Tax Service fulfilled its revenue plan by 100.2% and the State Customs Service by 93.9%. Another important source of state budget revenues was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants) - UAH 453.6 billion.

In total, in 2024, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 3,120.5 billion in taxes, fees and other payments. The cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 4,479.3 billion, including UAH 3,488.8 billion of the general fund. In 2024, the unified social tax revenues to the pension and social insurance funds amounted to UAH 548.8 billion - the statement said.

