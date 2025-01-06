Every ninth hryvnia of the Budget-2024 came from personal income tax and military duty - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145914 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104440 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129686 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128364 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 30897 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92991 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101187 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163495 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128364 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142636 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134285 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151484 views
Actual
Every ninth hryvnia of the Budget-2024 came from personal income tax and military duty - Ministry of Finance

Every ninth hryvnia of the Budget-2024 came from personal income tax and military duty - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23749 views

In 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2.2 trillion, of which a significant share is personal income tax and military duty. Total state budget revenues amounted to UAH 3.12 trillion, while expenditures amounted to UAH 4.48 trillion.

In 2024, the general fund of the state budget received almost UAH 2.2 trillion, of which every ninth hryvnia came from personal income tax and military duty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the State Treasury Service, in 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2,177 billion

- the statement said.

It is noted that among the payments controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the following main revenues were received:

⦁ UAH 466.1 billion - value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

⦁ UAH 271.1 billion - corporate income tax;

⦁ UAH 268.3 billion - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which UAH 425.5 billion was collected and UAH 157.2 billion was refunded;

⦁ UAH 234.1 billion - personal income tax and military duty;

⦁ UAH 210.4 billion - excise tax;

⦁ UAH 69.3 billion - dividends and part of net profit;

⦁ UAH 47.9 billion in import and export duties;

⦁ UAH 47.7 billion - rent for subsoil use.

Record figures on the accounts: how Ukraine completed the 2024 budget year01.01.25, 12:47 • 24599 views

The Ministry of Finance informs that the State Tax Service fulfilled its revenue plan by 100.2% and the State Customs Service by 93.9%. Another important source of state budget revenues was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants) - UAH 453.6 billion.

In total, in 2024, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 3,120.5 billion in taxes, fees and other payments. The cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 4,479.3 billion, including UAH 3,488.8 billion of the general fund. In 2024, the unified social tax revenues to the pension and social insurance funds amounted to UAH 548.8 billion

- the statement said.

Shmyhal understands where to get money in 2025: expects $38 billion in external financing24.12.24, 12:48 • 14278 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising