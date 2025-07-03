Evaded payment of almost UAH 30 million in taxes: Uber taxi service partner and her accomplices to be prosecuted

The pre-trial investigation has been completed regarding the partner of the well-known taxi platform Uber, who is suspected of tax evasion of almost UAH 30 million. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Uber taxi.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, has completed the pre-trial investigation against a group of persons who, by prior conspiracy, using the activities of an international non-resident company providing taxi services in Ukraine and bank accounts, details of an individual entrepreneur, developed an illegal scheme of tax evasion on a large scale (Part 3 of Article 212, Parts 1, 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It was established that the suspects, using the details and bank accounts of an individual entrepreneur created by them, to formalize the provision of information and intermediary services on her behalf to a well-known taxi network company, received funds to bank accounts as income in the amount of more than UAH 214 million. This amount of income was intentionally not fully declared to the state tax authorities, which led to the non-payment of tax liabilities on the single tax (third group) for the period from 2019 to 2022 in the amount of more than UAH 29 million.

Reference

Uber is an American company that created a mobile application for finding, calling, and paying for taxis or private drivers. Uber is also popular in Ukraine.