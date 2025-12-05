Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: details

$42.180.02
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 13334 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 16228 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 34355 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 27807 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 31270 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42939 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 49205 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41844 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 74520 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Sweden stops aid to five countries and redirects money to support Ukraine
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Poland
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
ChatGPT
Starlink
Airbus A320 series

Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Two families from Dnipropetrovsk region, including three children, arrived in Mukachevo by evacuation train. They were met by psychologists, rescuers, volunteers, and medics, who provided the necessary assistance.

Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: details

Another evacuation train arrived in Mukachevo (Zakarpattia region) on Friday, December 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

It is noted that two families from Dnipropetrovsk region arrived in the city.

Three children, the youngest is 6 years old. Their pets, Kuzya the cat and Alfa the dog, who were a support during the journey, arrived with the families.

- the message says.

It is indicated that psychologists, rescuers, volunteers, and medics met the families on the platform, helped with their belongings, and provided support.

Recall

Recently, the "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated two residents from the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast02.12.25, 14:54 • 3177 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mukachevo