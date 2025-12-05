Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: details

Another evacuation train arrived in Mukachevo (Zakarpattia region) on Friday, December 5. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

It is noted that two families from Dnipropetrovsk region arrived in the city.

Three children, the youngest is 6 years old. Their pets, Kuzya the cat and Alfa the dog, who were a support during the journey, arrived with the families. - the message says.

It is indicated that psychologists, rescuers, volunteers, and medics met the families on the platform, helped with their belongings, and provided support.

Recall

Recently, the "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated two residents from the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast