European Commissioner Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv to allocate Ukraine the second tranche of EUR 1 billion under the ERA credit program under the auspices of the G7. He assured of further support for Ukraine from the EU.
European Commissioner for Economy and Production, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis announced his arrival in Ukraine on Thursday, March 20. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.
Returned to Kyiv for the second EU payment to Ukraine under the G7-led ERA credit initiative worth EUR1 billion. Ukrainians must be free to choose their future in the center of Europe
Dombrovskis assured that the EU will continue to support Ukraine.
Remind
On March 20, the European Commission allocated an additional tranche of EUR 1 billion to Ukraine under the macro-financial assistance program. The funds will be repaid from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.