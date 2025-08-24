$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European Commission buildings in Brussels lit up in colors of Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The European Commission buildings in Brussels were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on August 23. This became a symbol of solidarity and a reminder of Ukraine's strategic course towards EU membership.

European Commission buildings in Brussels lit up in colors of Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity

On the evening of August 23, the European Commission buildings in Brussels were illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of support for Ukraine. This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to UNN.

Details

The President of the European Commission emphasized that the Ukrainian flag is a symbol of the courage and resilience of a people who have been resisting Russia's full-scale aggression for more than two years.

The future of a free and independent Ukraine within our Union. Glory to Ukraine!

- she emphasized.

The European Commission noted that illuminating the buildings in national colors became not only an act of solidarity with the Ukrainian people but also a reminder of Ukraine's strategic course towards EU membership.

Recall

The European Commission presented its proposal for the EU budget for 2028–2034, which provides for record expenditures of about 2 trillion euros, of which 100 billion was planned to be provided to Ukraine to support its recovery and path to EU membership.

