EU returns tariffs on eggs and sugar from Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from July 2, 2024, additional imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine to the EU will be subject to MFN duties due to the excess of tariff quotas under the free trade agreement.
Imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine to the EU will be subject to duties again, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development reports, UNN reports.
Starting July 2, 2024, tariff quotas under the DCFTA on imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine to the EU will be reintroduced. (...) As Ukraine's imports of eggs and sugar since the beginning of 2024 already exceed the volumes set by the DCFTA tariff quota, additional imports will continue to be subject to MFN duties
The agency recalled that the revised autonomous trade measures (ATMs), effective from June 6, 2024, include an "emergency brake" for seven agricultural products, which is automatically triggered if imports from Ukraine reach the average annual imports recorded between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.
For eggs and sugar, this average is reported to be 23,188.96 tons and 262,652.68 tons, respectively.
It is stated that the European Commission has 14 days to reinstate the relevant tariff quota under the DCFTA between the EU and Ukraine.
"From January 1, 2025, and until June 5, 2025, a new tariff quota is introduced, which corresponds to five-twelfths of the threshold set for the "emergency braking". For eggs, the new quota is set at 9,662.07 tons, and for sugar - 109,438.62 tons," the statement said.
