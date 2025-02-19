EU policy on Ukrainian refugees after the war will depend on a particular country - EU Ambassador

After the war is over, the EU's policy towards Ukrainians may vary depending on the country. This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova at the NV event "Ukraine Changes the World. Dialogues on Opportunities", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Mathernova noted that after the war, different EU countries may have different policies towards Ukrainian refugees. The reason is that the level of benefits and types of interaction with the social system differ in each European country.

I think that there will be different answers in different parts of the EU, because at the end of the day, the EU is coordinating its activities. We refer to the Temporary Protection Directive, which was the EU norm, but the level of benefits and the types of interaction with the social system vary from country to country, - Ms. Ambassador said.

She also added:

"I think that there are some Ukrainians who have made a new life for themselves in a new country who may not want to return. There are many people who, on the contrary, cannot wait to return. So I think it will certainly depend on when and how the war ends... It's very difficult to predict what the reaction will be. I think it will vary from country to country.

