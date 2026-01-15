$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
EU lowers price cap on Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 1044 views

The European Union has revised the price cap on Russian oil to $44.1/barrel, which will come into effect on February 1, 2026. This mechanism provides for a price review every six months.

EU lowers price cap on Russian oil

The European Union has revised the price cap on Russian oil to $44.1 per barrel from February 1, 2026, according to the Official Journal of the EU, UNN reports.

Details

On September 2, 2022, the G7 agreed to introduce a comprehensive ban on services supporting the maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products worldwide, allowing such services to be provided only if the crude oil and petroleum products are purchased at or below a price cap set by a coalition of participating countries, consisting of G7 members and other participating countries ("Price Cap Coalition"). On October 6, 2022, the decision was supplemented, and at the same time, the EU introduced an exception to the ban.

The decision of July 18, 2025, as explained by the European Commission, set a new oil price per barrel, which came into force on September 3, 2025. This regulation also introduced an automatic and dynamic mechanism for reviewing the oil price cap. According to this mechanism, the price cap is equal to the average market price of Russian crude oil minus 15%.

The European Commission monitors Russian oil prices based on price assessments provided by authorized reporting agencies. Based on these data, the European Commission calculates the average market price of Russian oil for 22 weeks, starting from July 15, 2025, and for an equivalent period of 22 weeks every six months thereafter, and publishes notices and adopts implementing regulations.

However, if the new calculated price differs by 5% or less from the applicable price cap, the price cap remains unchanged.

The first notice of the average market price was published on January 15, 2026, and will be published every six months thereafter. Thus, the price is reviewed every six months.

The price cap of $100 for premium petroleum products, such as diesel and gasoline, and $45 for discounted petroleum products, such as fuel oil, remain unchanged.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union