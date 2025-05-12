EU launches new Task Force with Ukraine in the field of OPK

$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3346 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10110 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22196 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20201 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27084 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46534 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30481 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46466 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68167 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84756 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW
May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment
May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine
05:48 AM • 27651 views

05:48 AM • 27651 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins
06:53 AM • 15441 views

06:53 AM • 15441 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed
07:00 AM • 33871 views

07:00 AM • 33871 views
Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest
08:13 AM • 22196 views

08:13 AM • 22196 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed
07:00 AM • 33891 views

07:00 AM • 33891 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 46534 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 74061 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 181437 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins
06:53 AM • 15451 views

06:53 AM • 15451 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter
May 11, 12:16 PM • 25646 views

May 11, 12:16 PM • 25646 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka
May 10, 11:35 AM • 33281 views

May 10, 11:35 AM • 33281 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend
May 9, 06:26 PM • 114181 views

May 9, 06:26 PM • 114181 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty
May 9, 03:40 PM • 62328 views

May 9, 03:40 PM • 62328 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

EU launches new Task Force with Ukraine in the field of OPK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The EU is launching a new Ukraine-EU task force on defense industrial cooperation. This should promote Ukraine's integration into the European defense base.

EU launches new Task Force with Ukraine in the field of OPK

The European Union is launching a new Ukraine-EU Task Force on Defence Industry Cooperation. This was announced by Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Charles Fries during the Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum, reports UNN.

Details

Today we are launching a new Ukraine-EU Task Force on Defence Industry Cooperation to promote concrete solutions

- said Fries.

According to him, the EU will do everything possible to maximize support for Ukraine and its integration into the European defence technological and industrial base.

However, we know that there are obstacles to integration. Bottlenecks in the production of engines and electronic components are creating delays in the production of the short-range missile defence systems and drones you need. And we know that companies on both sides are concerned about access to finance and the certification of your products. We encourage you to discuss these issues today

- added Fries.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the European Union officially announced its intention to allocate almost EUR 1.9 billion for military support to Ukraine. This will be done through the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
