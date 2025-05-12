EU launches new Task Force with Ukraine in the field of OPK

The European Union is launching a new Ukraine-EU Task Force on Defence Industry Cooperation. This was announced by Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Charles Fries during the Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum, reports UNN.

Today we are launching a new Ukraine-EU Task Force on Defence Industry Cooperation to promote concrete solutions - said Fries.

According to him, the EU will do everything possible to maximize support for Ukraine and its integration into the European defence technological and industrial base.

However, we know that there are obstacles to integration. Bottlenecks in the production of engines and electronic components are creating delays in the production of the short-range missile defence systems and drones you need. And we know that companies on both sides are concerned about access to finance and the certification of your products. We encourage you to discuss these issues today - added Fries.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union officially announced its intention to allocate almost EUR 1.9 billion for military support to Ukraine. This will be done through the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.