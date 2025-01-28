European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius calls for the creation of a “European Space Shield” to unite defense efforts in space.

This is reported by Politico, UNN.

I want to start a dialogue with Member States and space commands to explore options for raising awareness of the European space domain to track threats, including military threats - he said in his speech at the 17th European Space Conference.

In particular, he noted that this will mark the beginning of the creation of a European Space Shield, which will unite our defense efforts in space.Today, countries are increasingly competing for dominance in space. For example, China and Russia teamed up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to implement projects such as a joint lunar nuclear power plant.

We cannot leave space to the axis of aggressive authoritarian regimes. Europe must maintain leadership in space - Andrius Kubilius said.

Currently, the EU spends about €2 billion a year on space. Kubilius also expressed reservations about private space entrepreneurs, in particular Elon Musk and his company SpaceX, who, he said, could jeopardize European space security and independence.

The Italian government is currently negotiating a €1.5 billion deal with Musk's SpaceX company to provide encrypted telecommunications services through its satellite Internet provider, Starlink.

Chang Guang Satellite Technology has achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds via laser link from satellite to Earth. This is 10 times faster than the previous record and outpaces the capabilities of Starlink.