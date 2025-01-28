EU Commissioner proposes creation of a “European Space Shield” to strengthen security

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 54483 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81963 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132350 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113378 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100944 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37277 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115603 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43008 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110095 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 54483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154543 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12767 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115603 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139294 views
EU Commissioner proposes creation of a “European Space Shield” to strengthen security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25148 views

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius is calling for the creation of a “European Space Shield” to unite defense efforts in space. The EU seeks to counteract the influence of China, Russia, and private companies like SpaceX.

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius calls for the creation of a “European Space Shield” to unite defense efforts in space.

This is reported by Politico, UNN.

Details [1

I want to start a dialogue with Member States and space commands to explore options for raising awareness of the European space domain to track threats, including military threats

- he said in his speech at the 17th European Space Conference.

In particular, he noted that this will mark the beginning of the creation of a European Space Shield, which will unite our defense efforts in space.Today, countries are increasingly competing for dominance in space. For example, China and Russia teamed up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to implement projects such as a joint lunar nuclear power plant.

We cannot leave space to the axis of aggressive authoritarian regimes. Europe must maintain leadership in space

- Andrius Kubilius said.

Currently, the EU spends about €2 billion a year on space. Kubilius also expressed reservations about private space entrepreneurs, in particular Elon Musk and his company SpaceX, who, he said, could jeopardize European space security and independence.

The Italian government is currently negotiating a €1.5 billion deal with Musk's SpaceX company to provide encrypted telecommunications services through its satellite Internet provider, Starlink.

Recall 

Chang Guang Satellite Technology has achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds via laser link from satellite to Earth. This is 10 times faster than the previous record and outpaces the capabilities of Starlink. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsTechnologies

