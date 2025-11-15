EU begins work on 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that the European Union has begun work on a new 20th package of sanctions against Russia. She announced this after a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other colleagues in Berlin, the EU press service reports, writes UNN.

Wars are lost by whoever runs out of money or soldiers first. That is why we continue to put pressure on Russia with sanctions. Work on the 20th package of sanctions is underway, and sanctions clearly work better when supported by our international partners. - said the diplomat.

She also praised the latest sanctions imposed by the US government against Russian oil companies.

As dpa writes, Kallas did not provide any details regarding possible new measures in the 20th package of sanctions. However, according to Brussels diplomats, other Russian energy companies and ships belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet could be targeted.

Recall

In October, the European Union adopted the 19th package of sanctions, targeting Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU is also restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter destabilization.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that the 19th package of sanctions will lead to a loss of up to $20 billion for the Russian state budget. This will reduce budget revenues that finance the war.