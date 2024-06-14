EU ambassadors agree on negotiation framework for accession talks of Ukraine and Moldova

European Union ambassadors have agreed on a negotiation framework for accession talks of Ukraine and Moldova, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council of X said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ambassadors agreed in principle on the negotiating frameworks for the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova - the statement reads.

The Belgian Chairmanship, as noted, "will convene the first intergovernmental conferences on June 25".

The European Commission has supported the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and the government expects negotiations to start this month.