EU allocates 40 million euros to military spending for the first time

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 6056 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 64401 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 143863 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 130167 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 136519 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275239 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 115512 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 142751 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 319388 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 89733 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details

May 21, 11:51 PM • 25432 views

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 23824 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 25331 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

04:46 AM • 28696 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 29993 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 94252 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275239 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 227541 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 319390 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 277160 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

Cyril Ramaphosa

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

South Africa

White House

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 3330 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 127769 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 151262 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 176278 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 136147 views
EU allocates 40 million euros to military spending for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The EU is investing €40 million in the European Defence Fund for the first time to boost military capabilities. This comes amid growing security threats due to the war in Ukraine.

EU allocates 40 million euros to military spending for the first time

The European Union's investment instrument is investing €40 million ($45 million) in a special European defense fund, the first of its kind. This is being done to improve military capabilities. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

The European Investment Fund, which provides access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses, will contribute to a fund being raised by Keen Venture Partners, which is targeting €125 million.

- the fund said in a statement.

Europe is increasing military spending in the face of growing security threats posed by Russia's war in Ukraine and uncertainty over whether Washington will continue to support Kyiv.

Following a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, many European leaders believe the US will seek to distance itself from the conflict.

Recall

The EU has created a SAFE instrument with borrowing of up to €150 billion for investment in defense. Ukraine will receive support through increased military assistance and the integration of defense industries.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
