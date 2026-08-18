Estonia investigates possible Russian involvement in the arson of a defense contractor's building

Estonia is investigating whether Russia was involved in last week's arson attack on a building housing a defense contractor. Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal said this, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

The suspects have been identified. One line of the investigation is the possibility of an act of sabotage and Russia's involvement - Michal said.

The building used by Milrem Robotics, a manufacturer of unmanned military weapons systems deployed in Ukraine and other countries, was reportedly targeted in an attack late last Friday evening.

The publication notes that Moscow regularly denies allegations of planning or carrying out sabotage and other attacks on countries outside Ukraine, claiming that such reports are part of an anti-Russian propaganda campaign.

European countries bordering or located near Russia are concerned that the war in Ukraine is spilling over to NATO's northern borders.

We remind you

In Finland, an explosion occurred at the "Kaukopea" plant near the border with the Russian Federation. It happened at two o'clock in the morning; there were no casualties.