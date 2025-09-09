Esports team "Favbet Team" signed a new player

The Ukrainian esports organization FAVBET Team has officially announced the addition of a new player to its Counter-Strike 2 roster. The new team member is 24-year-old sniper Kyrylo "s4ltovsk1yy" Lytvynov. The arrival of s4ltovsk1yy allowed FAVBET Team to complete its full five-player roster ahead of the autumn tournaments of 2025, UNN reports.

Kyrylo "s4ltovsk1yy" Lytvynov began his professional career in 2019 and has since played for Esports Club Kyiv, IKLA, and ENEIDA. He has a number of victories in C-Tier and B-Tier tournaments, including the United21 Season 30 online league and the Forward Cup.

After signing Lytvynov, the FAVBET Team roster now consists of five main players. In addition to him, Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk, Oleksandr "Smash" Turchyn, Yevhen "j3kie" Serhachov, and Maks "Marix" Kügener, who formed the core of the team over the past year, will continue to play in the updated roster.

s4ltovsk1yy fills the vacant spot on the roster after Danyil "t3ns1on" Kashura's recent move to the reserve, so the team is now fully staffed.

In the current 2025 season, FAVBET Team continues to demonstrate progress in international competitions. In February, the team won 1st place at the United21 Season 26 tournament and also participated in ESL Challenger League Season 49: Europe, where they entered the top 10 best teams at the end of the season.

FAVBET Team is expected to perform in a number of leagues and tournaments in the autumn of 2025. In particular, the team is preparing for the online tournaments European Pro League Series 2 and ESL Challenger League Season 50: Europe – Cup 2, which start on September 6-8.

The title partner of FAVBET Team continues to be the Ukrainian company FAVBET, which has supported the team since its establishment in 2024.