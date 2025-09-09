Esports team "Favbet Team" signed a new player

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
04:05 PM • 576 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 1318 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 3604 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 34900 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 61436 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54323 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34228 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29444 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28248 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40161 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 38227 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 29095 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 8578 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 10033 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 6400 views
Publications
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 1330 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 38284 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 61440 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54326 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 58706 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Nepal
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 29135 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 30678 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 29580 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 98746 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 55505 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Esports team "Favbet Team" signed a new player

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Ukrainian esports organization FAVBET Team has expanded its Counter-Strike 2 roster by signing 24-year-old sniper Kyrylo "s4ltovsk1yy" Lytvynov. The team is fully staffed ahead of the autumn tournaments of 2025.

Esports team "Favbet Team" signed a new player

The Ukrainian esports organization FAVBET Team has officially announced the addition of a new player to its Counter-Strike 2 roster. The new team member is 24-year-old sniper Kyrylo "s4ltovsk1yy" Lytvynov. The arrival of s4ltovsk1yy allowed FAVBET Team to complete its full five-player roster ahead of the autumn tournaments of 2025, UNN reports.

Kyrylo "s4ltovsk1yy" Lytvynov began his professional career in 2019 and has since played for Esports Club Kyiv, IKLA, and ENEIDA. He has a number of victories in C-Tier and B-Tier tournaments, including the United21 Season 30 online league and the Forward Cup.

After signing Lytvynov, the FAVBET Team roster now consists of five main players. In addition to him, Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk, Oleksandr "Smash" Turchyn, Yevhen "j3kie" Serhachov, and Maks "Marix" Kügener, who formed the core of the team over the past year, will continue to play in the updated roster.

s4ltovsk1yy fills the vacant spot on the roster after Danyil "t3ns1on" Kashura's recent move to the reserve, so the team is now fully staffed.

In the current 2025 season, FAVBET Team continues to demonstrate progress in international competitions. In February, the team won 1st place at the United21 Season 26 tournament and also participated in ESL Challenger League Season 49: Europe, where they entered the top 10 best teams at the end of the season.

FAVBET Team is expected to perform in a number of leagues and tournaments in the autumn of 2025. In particular, the team is preparing for the online tournaments European Pro League Series 2 and ESL Challenger League Season 50: Europe – Cup 2, which start on September 6-8.

The title partner of FAVBET Team continues to be the Ukrainian company FAVBET, which has supported the team since its establishment in 2024.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Europe