Erdogan: Turkey is ready to host a peace summit with Russia's participation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country is ready to host a peace summit that will also include Russia. Erdogan said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We discussed in detail the events related to the war. I emphasized that we support Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. No diplomatic steps were taken to use the negotiating table set up in Istanbul in March 2022 to establish peace. From the very beginning, we have been contributing to a negotiated end to the war. We are ready to host a peace summit that will also include Russia - Erdogan said.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat signed an agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.