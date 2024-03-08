Erdogan: Turkey is ready to host a peace summit with Russia's participation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11837 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33335 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186672 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170587 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217614 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248450 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154239 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 33335 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 186672 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153359 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172376 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4494 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17046 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17895 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23714 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31757 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Erdogan: Turkey is ready to host a peace summit with Russia's participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36588 views

Turkish President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to host a peace summit, which will include Russia, to negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine.

Erdogan: Turkey is ready to host a peace summit with Russia's participation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country is ready to host a peace summit that will also include Russia. Erdogan said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We discussed in detail the events related to the war. I emphasized that we support Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. No diplomatic steps were taken to use the negotiating table set up in Istanbul in March 2022 to establish peace. From the very beginning, we have been contributing to a negotiated end to the war. We are ready to host a peace summit that will also include Russia 

- Erdogan said.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat signed an agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11