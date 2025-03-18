Erdogan expects Russia to accept the call for a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Turkey emphasized Ankara's efforts to establish peace. He stated that negotiations will not be successful without the participation of both countries.
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, stressed that Ankara is making efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia and establish a just and lasting peace. This was reported in the press service of the Turkish President, writes UNN.
Erdoğan said he expects Russia to accept the call for a ceasefire.
Prior to this, the Turkish president also held telephone talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, where he stated that negotiations to establish peace between Ukraine and Russia cannot be successful if one of the two countries is excluded from them.
An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on foreign policy, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, previously stated that one of the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia is the "loss of trust" between the two parties.