Environmentalists find heavy metals and pesticides in soil in the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv region

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 10:44 AM
Environmentalists find heavy metals and pesticides in soil in the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16768 views

In the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv region, an increased content of heavy metals and explosive residues in the soil was found. The contamination is the result of Russian shelling of enterprises and warehouses.

Environmentalists find heavy metals and pesticides in soil in the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv region

Military ecologists have found an increased content of heavy metals and explosive residues in the soils in the de-occupied territories of Mykolaiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense. 

Details 

Specialists from the Center of Excellence for Mine Action and Environmental Safety examined the areas of Snihurivka and Shevchenkove village, taking samples of soil, silt and water from the Ingulets River. In particular, they foun

  •  arsenic;
  •  lead;
  •  copper;
  •  zinc.

It is noted that the pollution found is the result of missile and artillery strikes by the Russian army on enterprises, warehouses with agrochemicals and fuel. Significant damage to the soil cover requires large-scale land reclamation.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the research will help restore the affected areas and return them to economic use, as well as restore natural ecosystems, including especially valuable lands of the nature reserve fund.

Suspected chemical weapons precursors: 13 tons of chemicals intended for shipment to Russia seized in Spain15.10.24, 18:14 • 17681 view

To recap

All environmental crimes committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion are carefully documented in order to be properly assessed in international courts. Earlier, experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told UNN about the main consequences of of the Russian Federation.

According to them, since the beginning of the full-scale war, numerous facts of deliberate anthropogenic impact of the enemy on the ecology and environment have been recorded. In this context, engineering and environmental expertise is one of the key tools in the process of bringing those responsible to justice and analyzing the scale of the impact of military events on the environment.

Experts add that each fire caused by rocket attacks, destruction of flora and fauna, and pollution of water bodies have long-term consequences. This includes irreversible changes in ecosystems, soil degradation, the extinction of certain species of plants and animals, as well as air and water pollution, which affects human health and the overall sustainability of the environment.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
