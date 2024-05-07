Entrance fees brought Venice its first million

During the first 11 days, the entrance fee for day-trippers introduced in Venice brought the city 975,000 euros (1.1 million dollars). This was reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Venice has already earned 975,000 euros ($1.1 million) from ticket sales. Since the end of April, visitors to the Italian city have to pay 5 euros for entry on the busiest days. According to the municipal administration, the first stage exceeded expectations. From April 25 to May 5, more than 195 thousand entrance tickets were sold.

It should be noted that this was a special period for Venice, as Pope Francis, who had not traveled outside of Rome for months due to poor health, attended the Venice Biennale this time. Accordingly, this event helped attract additional guests to the city.

The entrance fee will be charged on almost all Saturdays and Sundays until mid-July, when the city authorities will revise the price. As a rule, visitors throughout the day from 8:30 to 16:00 (06:30 to 14:00 GMT) must pay the fee and receive a QR code that serves as proof of payment.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in a fine of up to EUR 300. Local residents, overnight guests, students, and children under the age of 14 are exempt from paying the fee.

