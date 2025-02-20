“Enough talk, time to act": Tusk proposes three-point plan to support Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk follows Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in proposing a plan for Ukraine and Europe that would finance European aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets and strengthen air patrols.

Tusk wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Enough talk, time to act. Now - Tusk wrote.

He proposes to finance European aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, to strengthen air patrols and the EU's border with Russia, and to quickly adopt new fiscal rules to finance EU security and defense.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda proposed to Europe a plan to support Ukraine, including Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, funding for the military-industrial complex and sanctions against Russia.