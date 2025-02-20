“Enough talk, time to act": Tusk proposes three-point plan to support Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30186 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 99842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57455 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112947 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100091 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112435 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116634 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150571 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56534 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107289 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 68888 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 31900 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 99842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150571 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141411 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173859 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25101 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57126 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133263 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135148 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163539 views
“Enough talk, time to act": Tusk proposes three-point plan to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27594 views

Donald Tusk has proposed a three-point plan to support Ukraine and Europe. The plan includes funding from Russian assets, increased air patrols, and new EU fiscal rules.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk follows Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in proposing a plan for Ukraine and Europe that would finance European aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets and strengthen air patrols.

Tusk wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Enough talk, time to act. Now

- Tusk wrote.

He proposes to finance European aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, to strengthen air patrols and the EU's border with Russia, and to quickly adopt new fiscal rules to finance EU security and defense.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda proposed to Europe a plan to support Ukraine, including Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, funding for the military-industrial complex and sanctions against Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

