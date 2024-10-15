Energy Recovery Fund already has about 700 million euros from international partners - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
In the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, the partners have raised about €700 million to repair and modernize the energy sector. Prime Minister Shmyhal thanked for the solidarity and expressed hope for further assistance.
In the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, partners have accumulated about 700 million euros for these repairs and modernization of the energy sector. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
I am grateful to our international partners for their unprecedented solidarity. It is thanks to our friends and allies that we receive the necessary funds to repair and modernize the energy sector. In particular, in the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, our partners have accumulated about EUR 700 million of transferred and pledged funds for this purpose. We expect that the assistance will continue. After all, Ukraine's needs are still enormous, and Russia's intentions to terrorize our energy sector remain unchanged
Recall
The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of 13 million euros to finance projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund.