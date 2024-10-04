ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Energy Ministry: Ukraine's power system is balanced, power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Energy Ministry: Ukraine's power system is balanced, power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51812 views

Ukraine's power system remains balanced. As of the morning, 528 settlements were without electricity, and power companies restored power to 246,047 consumers.

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, over the past day due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 6 regions, in the morning for various reasons 528 settlements were without electricity, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Intensive restoration of power facilities and preparation of the power system for the autumn-winter period are underway. Power engineers are keeping the power system balanced, but constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours," the Energy Ministry said.

Shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Sumy region, a building was damaged as a result of shelling of a substation, which led to the de-energization of substations, household consumers and one of the energy facilities. The power supply has been restored. At the same time, six employees sustained explosive injuries. All the injured were taken to hospital.

In Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling of overhead lines and a substation, household consumers lost power. A total of 4,817 subscribers were left without power, and the power supply has been partially restored.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an unexploded shell was found during an inspection of the substation. It was removed.

Networks status

Kirovohrad region: a substation and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Emergencies

Kharkiv region: an electrician stepped on a mine while performing work, injuring his lower limb. He was taken to hospital. 

Power outages

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 246,047 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

As of the morning, 528 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.33 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 4,099 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 949 MW in some hours.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

