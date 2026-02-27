Energoatom elects head of supervisory board

Photo: t.me/energoatom_ua

On February 26, the first meeting of the newly formed supervisory board of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" took place. The board members elected the leadership and determined the company's further steps. This was reported by UNN with reference to NNEGC "Energoatom".

Details

Rumina Velshi was elected chairman of the supervisory board, and Patrick Fragman was elected vice-chairman. Profile committees were also approved. In addition to the existing audit and appointments and remuneration committees, new ones were created: for safety, ecology, and quality, as well as for strategy and financial planning. This strengthens the institutional capacity of the board and the systematic nature of its work. - the post says.

According to preliminary data, the supervisory board confirmed that nuclear and radiation safety remain an unconditional priority of the company. Also, full support was expressed for the personnel who ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

During the meeting, an analysis of the company's previous activities was initiated, and strategic guidelines for its further development were outlined. In its work, the supervisory board will be guided by the guiding principles of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), implementing the best international standards of corporate governance. The supervisory board performs a key control function in the corporate governance system, ensuring a balance between the effectiveness of decisions and adherence to the principles of integrity and transparency. - the post says.

Recall

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals to the company's management.