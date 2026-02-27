Energoatom elects head of supervisory board

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2210 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 5864 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17737 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 21264 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 30215 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 47405 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43093 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37977 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32496 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52495 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
74%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - ZelenskaFebruary 27, 06:53 AM • 8066 views
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 7170 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found11:04 AM • 6092 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 12094 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 5486 views
Publications
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 1120 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 3884 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 5638 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 12173 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 22287 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 19591 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 50303 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 59833 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 62039 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Google Play
The Times

Energoatom elects head of supervisory board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

On February 26, the first meeting of the supervisory board of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" took place, where Rumina Velshi was elected as the chair and Patrick Fragman as the vice-chair. The board reaffirmed the priority of nuclear safety and began analyzing the company's activities.

Energoatom elects head of supervisory board
Photo: t.me/energoatom_ua

On February 26, the first meeting of the newly formed supervisory board of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" took place. The board members elected the leadership and determined the company's further steps. This was reported by UNN with reference to NNEGC "Energoatom".

Details

Rumina Velshi was elected chairman of the supervisory board, and Patrick Fragman was elected vice-chairman. Profile committees were also approved. In addition to the existing audit and appointments and remuneration committees, new ones were created: for safety, ecology, and quality, as well as for strategy and financial planning. This strengthens the institutional capacity of the board and the systematic nature of its work.

- the post says.

According to preliminary data, the supervisory board confirmed that nuclear and radiation safety remain an unconditional priority of the company. Also, full support was expressed for the personnel who ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

During the meeting, an analysis of the company's previous activities was initiated, and strategic guidelines for its further development were outlined. In its work, the supervisory board will be guided by the guiding principles of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), implementing the best international standards of corporate governance. The supervisory board performs a key control function in the corporate governance system, ensuring a balance between the effectiveness of decisions and adherence to the principles of integrity and transparency.

- the post says.

Recall

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals to the company's management.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Electricity