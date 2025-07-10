"Energoatom" and Westinghouse signed a series of agreements on the production of nuclear fuel components in Ukraine

SE NNEGC "Energoatom", Ukraine's national nuclear energy generating company, and Westinghouse Electric Company announced the signing of new energy agreements during the Ukraine Recovery Conference. These agreements will allow for the deployment of full-scale facilities for the manufacture of nuclear fuel components compatible with Westinghouse technologies in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As emphasized by the Ministry of Energy, the joint project strengthens Ukraine's energy security and fuel supply reliability.

Enhanced cooperation between the companies is an important step to increase the safety and reliability of fuel supply for Ukraine's nuclear generation, thanks to the use of a single, fully Western fuel offering for VVER reactors.

This agreement is another strategic step towards Ukraine's energy independence. The development of domestic production of fuel assemblies using Westinghouse technology not only increases the reliability of nuclear fuel supply but also once and for all eliminates dependence on Russian fuel chains. Thanks to this cooperation, we strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and all of Europe and build a future in which Ukrainian nuclear energy will be firmly integrated into the Western market. - said Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" Petro Kotin and Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB Aziz Dag agreed to create a production line for the manufacture of VVER-1000 fuel assemblies at the site of Energoatom's subsidiary. It is expected that a final Agreement on the supply of main production equipment will be signed in the near future.

We are proud to expand our strong partnership and shared commitment to Ukraine's energy security. Westinghouse has an excellent track record of developing nuclear fuel for VVER reactors used in VVER-1000 and VVER-440 power units in Ukraine, with over twenty years of exceptional operating experience. Our top-class fuel assemblies help Ukraine and other countries reduce dependence on Russian nuclear fuel supply chains and move towards a carbon-free future. - said Aziz Dag.

Energoatom and Westinghouse companies agreed to build nine AP1000 reactors in Ukraine. The AP1000 NPP is a proven Generation III+ reactor with unique fully passive safety systems, a standardized modular design, and leading operational flexibility indicators.

Addition

Earlier this year, Westinghouse approved one of Energoatom's enterprises as a qualified supplier for the manufacture of Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel assembly components, which paved the way for the creation of these advanced production facilities in Ukraine.