Enemy UAVs attacked Kharkiv: hit on a residential high-rise building recorded

On August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial district of Kharkiv. One of the strikes hit a residential high-rise building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

One of the strikes hit a multi-story residential building. Information regarding other consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being clarified - the mayor noted.

According to the mayor, in the residential building hit by the UAV, there is a fire in two entrances. In one, floors from the second to the fourth are burning, in the other - the top floor is ablaze.

Kharkiv is under enemy attack for the second time this night, from August 17 to 18. A ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. As of now, 11 people are known to have been injured.

