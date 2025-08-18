Enemy UAVs attacked Kharkiv: hit on a residential high-rise building recorded

$41.450.00
August 17, 06:51 PM • 11482 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 20392 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 33762 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 66169 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 127448 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 85130 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82882 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66837 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54692 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248216 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Popular news
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 9838 views
"This is not peace, but capitulation": Europe's reaction to proposals to cede Ukrainian lands to RussiaAugust 17, 05:49 PM • 4060 views
Zelenskyy's plane is heading to the US for a meeting with TrumpAugust 17, 06:04 PM • 5698 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 9638 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km09:01 PM • 10996 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 66185 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 369459 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 320138 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 323410 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 329853 views
Actual
Enemy UAVs attacked Kharkiv: hit on a residential high-rise building recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Enemy UAVs attacked Kharkiv: hit on a residential high-rise building recorded

On August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial district of Kharkiv. One of the strikes hit a residential high-rise building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

One of the strikes hit a multi-story residential building. Information regarding other consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being clarified

- the mayor noted.

According to the mayor, in the residential building hit by the UAV, there is a fire in two entrances. In one, floors from the second to the fourth are burning, in the other - the top floor is ablaze. 

Recall

Kharkiv is under enemy attack for the second time this night, from August 17 to 18. A ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. As of now, 11 people are known to have been injured.

The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack18.08.25, 02:21 • 1480 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Kharkiv