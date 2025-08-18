Enemy UAVs attacked Kharkiv: hit on a residential high-rise building recorded
Kyiv • UNN
On August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, information regarding casualties is being clarified.
On August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial district of Kharkiv. One of the strikes hit a residential high-rise building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.
One of the strikes hit a multi-story residential building. Information regarding other consequences of the attack and possible casualties is being clarified
According to the mayor, in the residential building hit by the UAV, there is a fire in two entrances. In one, floors from the second to the fourth are burning, in the other - the top floor is ablaze.
Recall
Kharkiv is under enemy attack for the second time this night, from August 17 to 18. A ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. As of now, 11 people are known to have been injured.
The number of victims of the missile strike on Kharkiv has increased again, rescuers showed the consequences of the attack18.08.25, 02:21 • 1480 views