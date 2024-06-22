Enemy tactical aircraft operate in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction.
Attention!
Activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction.
Threat of using aviation weapons for frontline areas
