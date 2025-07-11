$41.820.05
Enemy strike on Odesa: number of injured rises to nine, seven of them hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On July 11, Odesa was attacked by strike drones, resulting in nine people being injured, seven of whom were hospitalized. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a residential building, a car service station, and a stable.

Today, July 11, Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones. As a result, nine people were injured, and civilian infrastructure was also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

The Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones in the middle of a working day! At 10 AM, when people with children are recuperating on the beaches, working - the enemy inflicts terrorist strikes

- the message says.

Kiper noted that currently nine people are known to have been injured, seven of whom were hospitalized, and others received assistance on the spot. All authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, a car service station, and a stable.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, as a result of the daytime attack on July 11 in Odesa, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, a stable, and cars were damaged. Eight injured people were known to have received medical assistance.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
