Enemy strike on Ivano-Frankivsk: preliminarily, 4 casualties reported, including one child

As a result of the strike on Ivano-Frankivsk, there are preliminary reports of 4 injured, including one child, but the information is being clarified. This was reported by Khrystyna Pertsovych, head of the media relations and public affairs sector of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"As of now, all fires have been extinguished. In the morning, a fire broke out in an outbuilding in Kolomyia district. The fire covered an area of 40 sq.m. There were no casualties in this fire. In the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial community, a fire in a two-story private house was extinguished. The fire covered an area of 80 sq.m. In the same community, residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, which is currently being clarified, 4 people were injured, including one child. But I emphasize that this information is currently being clarified," Pertsovych stated.

She noted that in Ivano-Frankivsk, rescuers extinguished fires in garages and cars, as well as complex premises.

Recall

Ivano-Frankivsk suffered the largest attack since Russia's full-scale invasion on the night of Monday, July 21.

The enemy launched a massive strike on Prykarpattia, with hits and casualties recorded. Debris damaged residential buildings in the Ivano-Frankivsk community and caused destruction in the Horodenka community.