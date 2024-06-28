Enemy started using reconnaissance UAVs in large numbers - Yevlash
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy is actively using reconnaissance UAVs to detect and target energy facilities and other objects, seeking to disrupt Ukraine's energy sector and make it harder for Ukrainians to survive the winter.
The enemy is using reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in large numbers to reconnoiter the areas where certain facilities, including energy facilities, are located. Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
We see that the enemy is using reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in large numbers. They are trying to reconnoiter the areas where certain facilities are located, including energy facilities, and then try to hit them either with ballistic missiles or guided missiles," Yevlash said. He noted that the goals of the Russians do not change. "In general, the enemy is focusing on our energy sector, trying to completely destroy it, to make it as difficult as possible for Ukrainians to survive this winter
Recall
Ukraine still has a shortage of missiles for Western air defense systems, as the country does not produce these missiles and therefore depends entirely on the support of its partners.