Enemy shells Hirnyk and New York in Donetsk region: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On June 27, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Hirnyk and New York in Donetsk region, injuring three people. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, there was information about a wounded man in Hirnyk of the Kurakhivka community and two wounded women in New York of the Toretsk community.
"Another 3 people were wounded today in Donetsk region. Russians continue to attack civilians in the region - and, unfortunately, they regularly manage to kill or wound our people," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.
Addendum
In addition, in Donetsk region , Russian troops shelled Toretsk and Yasenove of the Pokrovska community today, dropped an air bomb on Selydove, one person was killed and 7 wounded, including children.