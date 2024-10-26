Enemy shell hits a house in Kharkiv region: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
A 65-year-old man was killed in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district, as a result of shelling. The occupants also attacked Kharkiv and Izium districts and Kupyansk, damaging residential buildings.
Russian occupants continue to strike at settlements in Kharkiv region. A 65-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling of Radkove village . In Kharkiv district, there was a hit in the open area. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA and the head of the military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.
Details
According to the RMA, at about 11:40 a.m., Russians shelled the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district. An enemy munition hit a private residential building.
Rescuers unblocked the body of a 65-year-old man from the rubble of the house. Another local resident suffered an acute stress reaction.
According to the head of the RMA, as a result of today's attacks by the occupiers around 11 a.m., there was a hit in an open area in Kharkiv district. Preliminary, there were no casualties.
Also in the morning, the occupants struck the village of Zahryzove, Izium district. As a result of the shelling, a private house was destroyed. There were no casualties.
At night, the invaders attacked the city of Kupyansk. First, they fired from a mortar. As a result of the hits, a house was damaged. No civilians were injured.
