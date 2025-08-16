$41.450.06
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 71932 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 42299 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 39319 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 38032 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 100840 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 167361 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83731 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 155766 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56644 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Enemy losses: Russia lost over a thousand soldiers and dozens of artillery systems in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On August 15, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 42 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 amount to over a million eliminated personnel.

Enemy losses: Russia lost over a thousand soldiers and dozens of artillery systems in a day

On August 15, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1069050 (+1010) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11112 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23135 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31540 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1467 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1207 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 51342 (+152)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58733 (+137)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3942 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US President Donald Trump stated that issues of territorial exchange and Ukraine's security were discussed at the summit with Vladimir Putin, with possible security guarantees not involving NATO participation.

                              Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"15.08.25, 16:02 • 3442 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Cruise missile
                              Multiple rocket launcher
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Unmanned aerial vehicle