On August 15, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1069050 (+1010) killed

tanks ‒ 11112 (+6)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23135 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 31540 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1467 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1207 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 51342 (+152)

cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58733 (+137)

special equipment ‒ 3942 (+2)

Data is being updated.

