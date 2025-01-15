Enemy launches missile attack on two critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region - RMA

Two critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Lviv region during a morning missile attack by Russian troops - without casualties, but with damage, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the morning alarm, which lasted from 06:12 to 08:12, the enemy attacked Lviv region with cruise missiles. [Two critical infrastructure facilities in Drohobych and Stryi districts were hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but there was damage. Life support systems in the region are operating normally. No power outages are currently being introduced," Kozitsky wrote.

During the first air alert, which lasted from 01:35 to 02:48, he said, an enemy attack drone flew into the territory of Lviv region. "Our air defense soldiers managed to destroy it. There were no casualties, injuries or destruction," said the RMA head.

