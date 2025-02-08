Enemy is preparing a provocation against the Coordination Center with fake documents - DIU

The enemy is preparing a provocation against the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which will include the distribution of forged documents. The purpose of such forgeries is to discredit the work of government agencies and sow distrust. This is stated in a statement of the Main Intelligence Directorate on Saturday, UNN reports.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has learned about the preparation of a provocation against the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, within which forged documents will be distributed. These are papers with the emblems of the Coordination Headquarters or a "cap", which refers to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War - the DIU said.

The intelligence agency emphasized that these materials do not meet the standards of document management, contain the names of officials who are not related to the Coordination Center, and fictitious names of alleged regional units.

Grossly falsified, such documents do not stand up to any criticism. The purpose of such fakes is to discredit the work of government agencies and sow distrust. The enemy does not stop trying to manipulate the families of prisoners of war, missing persons, and civilian captives. For this purpose, it does not disdain to use lies and substitution - the DIU said.

