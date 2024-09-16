Enemy hits critical infrastructure in Kherson region, 6 wounded

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 10 settlements over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, and 6 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

6 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote.

Details

According to Prokudin, Sadove, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Dudchany and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, agricultural machinery and private cars.

53 out of 56 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, three more were lost