Enemy drops explosives with drones on a house in Kherson region: one killed

Russian troops attacked a residential building with a drone in the village of Veletynske, Kherson region, resulting in fatal injuries to a local resident. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russians attacked a residential building in Veletynske with a drone. A local resident born in 1973 was fatally injured as a result of the UAV's explosive drop - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces in Kherson region killed a cyclist in Kizomys and another man in Sadove. A 62-year-old woman was also wounded in Sadove and taken to hospital.

