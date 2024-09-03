Enemy drops explosives with drones on a house in Kherson region: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Veletynske, Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a residential building. The attack killed a 50-year-old local resident.
Russian forces in Kherson region killed a cyclist in Kizomys and another man in Sadove. A 62-year-old woman was also wounded in Sadove and taken to hospital.