Enemy drones left Romanian airspace
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy UAVs have left the territory of Romania. The drones flew through Vilkovo and continue to move in the coastal waters of the Odesa region.
Details
According to the information, russian UAVs flew through Vylkove and continue to move in the coastal waters of the Odesa region.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that the terrorist state's drones violated Romanian airspace.
