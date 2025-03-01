Enemy drones attack Sumy region: houses damaged, residents asked to take shelter
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy attack drones attacked Stetskivka in Sumy community, damaging three private houses. Emergency services are working at the scene, and enemy UAVs are still being spotted in the air.
The enemy struck at Sumy region, damaging private houses. This was reported by Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko, UNN reports.
Details
Today, enemy attack drones attacked Stetskivka in Sumy community. At least three private houses were damaged as a result of the hit. Emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
According to reports, hostile drones are still spotted in the region's airspace. Residents are urged to stay in shelters and be as cautious as possible.
