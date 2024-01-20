Enemy drone shot down over Odesa region at night - Kiper

One of the enemy attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine was shot down over Odesa region at night, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night, Russian terrorists attacked southern Ukraine with attack drones. One of the drones was shot down by our air defense forces over Odesa region. No consequences - Kiper said on Telegram.

4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night