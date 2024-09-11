Enemy drone shot down in Cherkasy region at night

An enemy drone was destroyed in Cherkasy region at night, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

We have news from our defenders. At night, during an alert, they shot down another enemy UAV in the sky over the region. There were no casualties. No damage to infrastructure either - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

