Enemy drone shot down in Cherkasy region at night
Kyiv • UNN
At night, during an air raid, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy drone over Cherkasy region. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.
An enemy drone was destroyed in Cherkasy region at night, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
We have news from our defenders. At night, during an alert, they shot down another enemy UAV in the sky over the region. There were no casualties. No damage to infrastructure either
