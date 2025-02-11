Enemy drone activity was detected in several regions of Ukraine

At night, enemy attack drones were spotted in a number of regions. Enemy drones are moving in different directions, changing routes in the airspace. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the drones were spotted in Mykolaiv region moving in a northwesterly direction. In Kharkiv region, they are heading west and southwest. In the Poltava region, activity was recorded both in the north and in the south, with the drones heading west and northwest.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, drones were spotted in the south and southwest, flying in a westerly direction. In Kirovohrad region, they were flying west and north. Over the south of Cherkasy region, drones were spotted heading north.

Enemy drones are also moving over Sumy region, heading west and southwest, and in the north of Chernihiv region their direction is south.

russian UAV flying from Dnipropetrovs'k region in the direction of Donetsk