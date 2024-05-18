Enemy attacks: UAV group moves through Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A group of russian attack UAVs is moving across Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to reports from the Ukrainian Air Force.
A group of Ukrainian Air Force strike aircraft is moving through Kharkiv region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
UAV group moving through Kharkiv region!
Threat of UAV attacks from the south
