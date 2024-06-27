Enemy attacks most actively in Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff on the situation at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the day, 87 combat engagements took place in the frontline, with the enemy attacking most actively in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors.
There were 87 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.
"Since the beginning of the day, 87 combat engagements took place at the front. The defense forces are stopping the enemy and destroying its plans," the report says.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk sector. The number of attacks is now nine. Fighting continues in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Synkivka.
Liman direction. Eight enemy assaults have already taken place today. The enemy is active in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske.
In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks reached 21. Four firefights are currently underway near Pivnichne and New York.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. A total of 16 attacks took place today, five of them are still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor is operating in the vicinity of Krynky. A total of six attacks took place today.
The defense forces are adequately responding to the invaders' actions and taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation.
"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.
