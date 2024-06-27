Ukraine's General Staff: 71 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, the enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105292 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226541 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366558 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149350 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197765 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76915 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85477 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105334 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8824 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11202 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15453 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36593 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38266 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine's General Staff: 71 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, the enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21539 views

71 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, the enemy was most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Ukraine's General Staff: 71 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, the enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors

As of 13:00  on June 27, 71 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove directions. In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Currently, the total number of enemy attacks on the combat line has reached 71. The enemy is currently most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors

-the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

The enemy continues to attack in the Kharkiv sector. Fighting is taking place in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy's assault near Liptsy was stopped by the Defense Forces. The occupants used anti-aircraft guns from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod region of Russia) in the areas of Maly Prokhods, Liptsy, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , five enemy attacks were registered, two of them in the area of Stepova Novoselivka are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupation forces have attempted to advance in this sector five times.

Fighting continues in the area of Rozdolivka and Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to five.

The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk sector, namely in the areas of Northern and New York. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders back 16 times. Six clashes are still ongoing.

Kurakhove direction. The enemy is acting in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their tactical position 15 times.  They suffer losses.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector. The aggressor bombarded Beryslav, Tyahyntsi and Olhivka with self-propelled artillery.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 750 KAB in Kharkiv region27.06.24, 13:41 • 50544 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40