Ukraine's General Staff: 71 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, the enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors

As of 13:00 on June 27, 71 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove directions. In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Currently, the total number of enemy attacks on the combat line has reached 71. The enemy is currently most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhove sectors -the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

The enemy continues to attack in the Kharkiv sector. Fighting is taking place in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy's assault near Liptsy was stopped by the Defense Forces. The occupants used anti-aircraft guns from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod region of Russia) in the areas of Maly Prokhods, Liptsy, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , five enemy attacks were registered, two of them in the area of Stepova Novoselivka are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupation forces have attempted to advance in this sector five times.

Fighting continues in the area of Rozdolivka and Vyymka in the Siverskyi sector. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to five.

The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk sector, namely in the areas of Northern and New York. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders back 16 times. Six clashes are still ongoing.

Kurakhove direction. The enemy is acting in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their tactical position 15 times. They suffer losses.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector. The aggressor bombarded Beryslav, Tyahyntsi and Olhivka with self-propelled artillery.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff added.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 750 KAB in Kharkiv region