Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven wounded, high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, November 25, at least 7 people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, all injured people are receiving medical assistance.

At least 7 multi-story buildings and several private houses were damaged. A dormitory, a shop, a gas station, and one of the enterprises were destroyed. - Fedorov said.

He published photos and videos of the scale of destruction in Zaporizhzhia after the enemy attack.

"Damaged houses, destroyed shops, broken transport. This is a direct consequence of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure," summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a multi-story building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out on several floors.

