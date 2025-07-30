Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kharkiv on July 30, three people were injured. A car wash, apartment buildings, a supermarket, and a car were damaged.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, July 30, three people were injured. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, there are preliminary three injured: two women and a man.
According to updated information, a car wash, glazing of apartment buildings, and a supermarket were also damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district. One car is on fire
Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov reported a new explosion in the regional center.
Preliminarily, the Slobidskyi district was under attack
He clarified that as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, women aged 24 and 62, as well as a 33-year-old man, were injured.
Recall
In Kharkiv, on the night of Wednesday, July 30, an explosion occurred. The enemy struck the city with a "Shahed". As a result of the attack, a car caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: enterprises and houses damaged27.07.25, 09:13 • 3959 views