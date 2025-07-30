Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three people wounded

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, July 30, three people were injured. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, there are preliminary three injured: two women and a man.

According to updated information, a car wash, glazing of apartment buildings, and a supermarket were also damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district. One car is on fire - stated Terekhov.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov reported a new explosion in the regional center.

Preliminarily, the Slobidskyi district was under attack - indicated Syniehubov.

He clarified that as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, women aged 24 and 62, as well as a 33-year-old man, were injured.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on the night of Wednesday, July 30, an explosion occurred. The enemy struck the city with a "Shahed". As a result of the attack, a car caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

