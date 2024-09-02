Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 5 injured reported

In Kharkiv, after enemy strikes, 5 people were reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

"As of this moment, we know about five injured. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. There is a fire in the garages. Liquidation of the consequences continues," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Telegram.

Before that, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram: "As a result of the shelling of the Kyiv district of the city, there are four injured women. Their condition is moderate. Inspection of arrival cities continues.

