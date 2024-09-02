In Kharkiv, a hit in the Kyiv district, a car was damaged - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A hit was recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, a car was damaged , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.
