In Kharkiv, a hit in the Kyiv district, a car was damaged - RMA

In Kharkiv, a shelling was recorded in the Kyivskyi district. No casualties at this time. A car was damaged. The inspection is ongoing - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Enemy attacked Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district with KAB, one injured reported - RMA