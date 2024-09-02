Enemy attacked Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district with KAB, one injured reported - RMA

Russian troops struck the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district with a KAB, damaging a private household, with one injured reported, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Occupants hit Ruska Lozova with a KAB. A private household was damaged. According to preliminary reports, there is one casualty. Information is being updated - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachiv MVA, also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district using a KAB.

More explosions in Kharkiv