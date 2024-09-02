Enemy attacked Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district with KAB, one injured reported - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants attacked the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district using a KAB.
Russian troops struck the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district with a KAB, damaging a private household, with one injured reported, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Occupants hit Ruska Lozova with a KAB. A private household was damaged. According to preliminary reports, there is one casualty. Information is being updated
Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachiv MVA, also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv district using a KAB.