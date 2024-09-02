More explosions in Kharkiv

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Explosions in Kharkiv!" - Oleg Sinegubov posted on Telegram.

"Suspilne" first reported on an explosion in Kharkiv, and later on a second explosion in the city.

Addendum

Before that, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that it was noisy in Kharkiv amid air raid alerts.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and Kharkiv defense forces, Serhiy "Marcel" Melnyk, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy tactical aircraft had launched guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.